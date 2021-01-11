Batavia doctor weighs in on side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

(WIVB) – As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, some frontline workers are opening up about their experience getting the shots.

Dr. Laurie Kilbury Taylor works at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Last week, she received her second dose of the vaccine, from which the FDA says people have reported experiencing more side effects.

Dr. Taylor says she felt slight pain in her arm and body aches a few hours after getting the shot, but those symptoms eventually went away.

She shared this message for people still on the fence about getting the vaccine:

“The discomfort you feel from a vaccine is nothing compared to actually getting the coronavirus,” Dr. Taylor said. “If I can prevent myself or a family member from getting very, very ill, just by having a little discomfort, it’s well worth it.”

Dr. Taylor went on to say that if everybody gets the vaccine, she believes we could slow and potentially stop the spread of the virus and get back to normal.