Batavia Downs will give away tickets to upcoming Bills playoff game to healthline workers, first responders

(WIVB) – Batavia Downs is giving tickets to the upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game to front line healthcare workers and first responders in the community.

You can nominate someone by emailing one paragraph about why that person should be considered for a ticket, along with the nominee’s name, job title, place of employment, and the person’s phone number and email address.

Nominations can be sent to rhasenauer@westernotb.com until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1. The subject line of the email should read “ticket nominee”.

Nominations will be reviewed, and a limited number of nominees will be contacted on Saturday or Sunday if chosen.

“We are grateful to the Pegulas and to Governor Cuomo for allowing fans into the stadium for the playoff game, said President and CEO from Batavia Downs Gaming, Henry Wojtaszek. “We wanted to make sure those who have been at the forefront of this pandemic and those keeping us safe during these extraordinary times were considered for this opportunity. These folks have made tremendous sacrifices for the greater good of the communities they serve. This offering is just a small part of what we can do to thank them.”