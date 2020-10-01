Batavia hospital will receive $200,000 in state funding for staff training

(WIVB) – New York State is announcing new funds to better train health care professionals in Western New York.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia will receive $200,000.

The money will go to train licensed practical nurses and help them continue their education.

Hochul says this will help fill a void of healthcare workers.

“Thinking about the careers of the future that make sense for people, it’s the tech careers, but it’s also the people-serving careers.” Hochul said. “We need a human to actually conduct the business, and that’s what the nursing program is all about.”

The head of the hospital says these nursing jobs will make the community a better place in the long run.