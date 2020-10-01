Batavia hospital will receive $200,000 in state funding for staff training

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – New York State is announcing new funds to better train health care professionals in Western New York.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia will receive $200,000.

The money will go to train licensed practical nurses and help them continue their education.

Hochul says this will help fill a void of healthcare workers.

“Thinking about the careers of the future that make sense for people, it’s the tech careers, but it’s also the people-serving careers.” Hochul said. “We need a human to actually conduct the business, and that’s what the nursing program is all about.”

The head of the hospital says these nursing jobs will make the community a better place in the long run.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss