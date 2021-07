BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Batavia man accused of assault is facing several charges.

Michael Perkins is charged with assault, grand larceny, and criminal obstruction. Batavia Police say he’s accused of beating and seriously injuring someone early Sunday morning.

Perkins also allegedly took the victim’s phone as they were trying to call 911 and proceeded to choke them.

Perkins tried to flee the scene, but the K9 unit tracked him down.