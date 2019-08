BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia fire officials say a man was seriously burned in an apartment fire on Monday night.

Firefighters got the call to Bank St. just after 9 p.m. Paramedics took the man hurt to Strong Memorial Hospital. They did not report any other injuries.

Officials say the apartment involved was part of an eight unit section. The apartment involved is a total loss, but the people living in the adjoining apartments are back in their homes.