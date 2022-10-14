BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is claiming his top prize after scratching a winning Win $1,000 A Week For Life ticket.

Shawn Elkins purchased the winning ticket from Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming and will receive payments annually, for life.

There are six top prizes remaining of the Win $1,000 a Week For Life ticket (#1453). Players can check the status if any New York Lottery scratch-off by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.