BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is claiming his top prize after scratching a winning Win $1,000 A Week For Life ticket.
Shawn Elkins purchased the winning ticket from Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming and will receive payments annually, for life.
There are six top prizes remaining of the Win $1,000 a Week For Life ticket (#1453). Players can check the status if any New York Lottery scratch-off by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.
- Sullivan: UB’s Mike Washington poised for success in the long run
- Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
- Buffalo Schools student honored with Katherine Massey scholarship
- Batavia man wins $1,000 a week for life
- Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll