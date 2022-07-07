BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department is currently seeking public assistance in a search for Tyler Gulisano, who has been reported missing.

Gulisano was last seen in the early morning hours on Wednesday leaving Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, according to police. He called a family member at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday from Seneca Texas Red Hot’s in Buffalo.

Police say he is believed to be in an altered mental state, so there is concern for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PO Josh Girvin or the on-duty supervisor at the Batavia Police Department by calling 585-345-6350.