Batavia police looking for missing woman

BATAVIA (WIVB) – The Batavia Police Department is seeking assistance in finding 53-year-old Regina Jo Roberts, who was reported missing on Sunday.
Roberts is believed to be operating a gray 2011 Toyota Highlander with New York license plate JPU 7881. She is 5-foot-4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or at their website.
