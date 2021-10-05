Batavia police looking for missing woman

BATAVIA (WIVB) – The Batavia Police Department is seeking assistance in finding 53-year-old Regina Jo Roberts, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Roberts is believed to be operating a gray 2011 Toyota Highlander with New York license plate JPU 7881. She is 5-foot-4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or at their website.