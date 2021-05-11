Batavia Police warn residents to lock their cars amid recent vehicle larcenies

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Batavia Police Department has been investigating a recent string of larcenies from vehicles in the city.

According to police, the larcenies have mainly been occurring overnight from unlocked vehicles.

Police are asking the public do the following to prevent being the victim of larcenies:

ALWAYS lock your car doors.

Leave exterior lighting on if possible.

Remove valuables from your vehicle.

