“Be in Buffalo” campaign aims to bring skilled workers to WNY

A new local initiative is looking to bring skilled workers to the Queen City and Western New York.

Invest Buffalo Niagara unveiled its “Be In Buffalo” campaign on Thursday.

“Be In Buffalo” is a collaborative effort, chief operating officer Jenna Kavanaugh said. Invest Buffalo Niagara will work with local partners, employees and universities to attract and keep talent in the area.

Kavanuagh said the strategy has four core components.

They are:

Attracting 25 to 40-year-old expats back to the region

Hiring for occupation-specific talent in the engineering, health science, finance, and technology fields

Retaining college grads from WNY’s 21 colleges and universities

Hiring for diversity in a high-skill talent pool

Invest Buffalo Niagara has published a relocation guide, which highlights things to do in the region and offers insider tips and things to think about as you’re moving, Kavanaugh said.

The Be In Buffalo website offers a plethora of resources, from job postings to living information and testimonials from people who have relocated to the region.

The campaign will unfold over the next months, with a social media component and e-newsletters to expats from the Buffalo Niagara region.

“We have a lot of exciting initiatives coming in the next few years,” Kavanaugh added.