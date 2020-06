(WIVB) – Police in West Seneca are warning residents not to approach bears after one was spotted in the area on Thursday night and Friday.

The bear has been spotted traveling around East and West Road. A viewer shared a photo of the bear taken on Tanglewood Drive.

If you see a bear in your backyard, just leave it alone, police warn. Taking possible food sources (like bird feeders or garbage cans) is the simplest way to keep them out of your yard.