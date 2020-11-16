Beasley shines against Cardinals

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) dives for extra yards as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Stefon Diggs gets much-deserved credit for the final touchdown that put the Bills in the lead with less than a minute to go, but Cole Beasley’s performance on the last drive is part of the reason they had that opportunity. Buffalo’s receiver caught two third-down passes to keep the final drive alive late in the fourth quarter, including an acrobatic catch that got a lot of attention.

Beasley ran a route to the sideline and made a one-handed grab for the first down. He said they had run that play before in the game, but without as much success.

“On that one I just said ‘screw it,’” Beasley said. “The guy was outside leverage and I broke out anyway and Josh made a good throw where he couldn’t get to it and I just made a play on it.”

He made another crucial third-down catch later in the drive to keep it going. It eventually led to the go-ahead touchdown to Diggs.

“Beasley is that guy,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said of his teammate. “He’s been that guy for a long time.”

He had an overall solid day, catching 11 passes for 109 yards and a 22-yard touchdown. It’s his third 10-yard game this year.

“He was awesome today,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “When [defenses] bring pressure, he’s kind of an outlet guy and just knows where to be and finds zones.”

Sunday was Beasley’s second game with 10 catches or more.