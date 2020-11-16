Beasley shines against Cardinals

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Stefon Diggs gets much-deserved credit for the final touchdown that put the Bills in the lead with less than a minute to go, but Cole Beasley’s performance on the last drive is part of the reason they had that opportunity. Buffalo’s receiver caught two third-down passes to keep the final drive alive late in the fourth quarter, including an acrobatic catch that got a lot of attention.
Beasley ran a route to the sideline and made a one-handed grab for the first down. He said they had run that play before in the game, but without as much success.
“On that one I just said ‘screw it,’” Beasley said. “The guy was outside leverage and I broke out anyway and Josh made a good throw where he couldn’t get to it and I just made a play on it.”
He made another crucial third-down catch later in the drive to keep it going. It eventually led to the go-ahead touchdown to Diggs.
“Beasley is that guy,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said of his teammate. “He’s been that guy for a long time.”
He had an overall solid day, catching 11 passes for 109 yards and a 22-yard touchdown. It’s his third 10-yard game this year.
“He was awesome today,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “When [defenses] bring pressure, he’s kind of an outlet guy and just knows where to be and finds zones.”
Sunday was Beasley’s second game with 10 catches or more.