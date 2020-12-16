Beaver, mink, muskrat trapping season dates changed in portions of NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being reminded of season date changes for trapping in portions of the state.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced on November 25 new regulations for beaver, mink and muskrat trapping season dates.

Beaver trapping season dates include the following.

Southern Zone (excluding NYC and Long Island): November 10 through April 7

Northern Zone (remains unchanged): November 1 through April 7

Mink and muskrat trapping season dates are detailed below.

Central and western New York: November 10 through February 15

Southeastern New York (remains unchanged): November 10 through April 7

Northern Zone (beginning in 2021): November 1 through April 15

According to the DEC, these dates will expand opportunities, streamline trapping dates and more effectively manage beaver populations in New York State.

Additionally all season date changes were proposed from a 2018 survey of furbearer hunters. The survey found that these changes could maximize pelt quality.

All changes to season dates are effective immediately according to the DEC.