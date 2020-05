(WIVB) – Bella Kids children’s consignment popup event is going virtual.

The event usually happens three times a year in Clarence and has been running since 2012. Bella Kids’ spring sale was scheduled for April 3 to 5, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Now, a virtual sale is underway and will be held daily over the next week. Items will be available for a contactless curbside pickup.

Click here to access the virtual event.