Belmont Stakes to be run on June 20

FILE – In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, May 16, 2020, was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

The New York Racing Association announced Tuesday afternoon the 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place June 20 at Belmont Park.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”

The event will broadcast live on NBC.

