Beloved Amherst pizzeria closes doors after nearly 50 years in business

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 47 years in business, Leonardi’s Pizzeria closed its doors for good on Dec. 29.

Owners of the beloved Amherst pizza place say it was a difficult decision to make after discussing what was best for the family and the business.

Many across Western New York took to social media sending the pizzeria off with well wishes.

Bruce S Warrick is completely heartbroken that Leonardi's Pizzeria in Amherst has closed down. pic.twitter.com/DO5JajxpDG — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) January 1, 2020

The Leonardi family tells News 4 they’re grateful to have such loyal customers.

“That’s definitely the values that were instilled, that every customer is important and every product has to be perfect – and that’s what we held highly until our very last day,” said Silvio Leonardi.

Customers with valid gift certificates dated between July 1, 2019 and Oct. 31 2019 can get a refund. According to the pizzeria’s website, customers can send information to: Leonardi’s Pizzeria, Inc. at PO Box 173 Buffalo, N.Y. 14225.