ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Not all local beaches will be reopening this weekend.

Erie County says two beaches will stay closed until June.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein made the announcement this afternoon.

She says while state beaches will open for Memorial Day weekend, the county’s beaches, Bennett and Wendt, will remain closed.

Dr. says there are other options to enjoy time outside.

June 1st is the earliest Erie County beaches could open.