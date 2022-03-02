Which kick scooter for adults is best?

For an affordable short trip in your area, kick scooters are highly underrated. Often thought of as a toy for kids, kick scooters can be just as valuable as many other types of human-powered vehicles such as bikes and skateboards. Kick scooters can offer a better sense of control than a skateboard and less size to deal with than a bicycle.

There are kick scooters that can travel on various terrains for those who deal with bumpy roads, different types of pavement, and other ground-related elements. If you are looking for a fun and lightweight scooter, the Lascoota Adult Scooter is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an kick scooter for adults

Wheels

Wheel size is one of the most significant factors differentiating an adult scooter from smaller models. Large wheels push the scooter farther than small ones, allowing you to move faster than a scooter with small wheels. The wheel diameter for kick scooters for adults is between 200 and 230 millimeters and larger. Scooter wheels tend to be either solid or air-filled, where solid wheels can’t be punctured and require less maintenance than air-filled wheels. However, air-filled wheels are great when riding on uneven surfaces and are better at shock absorption and traction in wet conditions than solid wheels.

Deck size

The deck is the part of the scooter where you stand. Larger decks offer more of a stable feel and more comfort for foot positioning. Be aware that the deck will be heavier to push and carry around the larger it is. Adult scooter decks tend to be four to six inches wide, where decks between four and five inches will be more suitable for those under six feet tall. Decks that are 5.5 to 6 inches wide will offer more stability to those over six feet tall.

Suspension

There are kick scooters for adults that come with a built-in suspension system in the front or back of the scooter. The suspension is spring-based, where the spring will compress as you ride over irregular and uneven surfaces. While a suspension system can be helpful for rough terrains, it does add weight to the scooter and is vulnerable to wearing down and eventually needing maintenance.

Brakes

Most adult scooters have a single rear fender brake that lets you slow down or stop the scooter by pressing down the fender with your rear foot. When you press the fender against the rear wheel, it causes friction that progressively slows down the scooter. Using the rear brake can take time and may feel unstable at first, so make sure to practice or use a scooter with hand brakes. Adult scooters traditionally used hand brakes, and they can be easier and quicker to brake. Some models even come with both hand and rear brakes, giving you the best of both worlds.

What to look for in a quality kick scooter for adults

Adjustable handlebars

Having an adult scooter with non-adjustable handlebars can be troublesome if the handlebar is too high or low for you. Adjustable handlebars allow you to find the ideal height, with various height settings from which to choose. Look for scooters with handlebars that are easily adjustable and don’t require a tool to switch heights.

Easy folding

Like the handlebars, ensure that a potential scooter you’re looking at has an easy folding mechanism. This allows you to fold your scooter easily in quick situations such as hopping on the bus or train, walking into a building, or when you need it quickly.

Color

Choose a color that fits your preference, as there are kick scooters for adults that come in various colors. Common colors tend to include silver and black. If you want something that will stand out in limited lighting, scooters with reflective colors can be helpful.

How much you can expect to spend on a kick scooter for adults

Inexpensive kick scooters cost approximately $70-$80, but for more durable scooters that can withstand frequent commutes, they’ll be in the $90-$120 price range. For high-end scooters with excellent durability, expect to pay between $120-$180.

Kick scooter for adults FAQ

What do I need to do to maintain my kick scooter?

A. These scooters don’t require much maintenance but it’s best to clean it occasionally so that there’s no particle buildup in the wheels or on the deck. Not only could you lose traction if the wheels or deck are dirty, rides could become more unstable. Cleaning the wheel bearings and keeping them lubricated helps with stability as well.

Are kick scooters easy to ride?

A. While scooters may be easier to ride than a skateboard because they have handles, they still may require some practice so that you feel comfortable enough. The more protective gear the better, so knee and elbow will be helpful, but at a minimum, wear a helmet.

Can you buy electric adult kick scooters?

A. Kick scooters are human-powered vehicles. However, some electric scooters allow you to use them as a kick scooter when the battery dies. Be aware that electric scooters are not legal to use in certain areas across the world.

What’s the best kick scooter for adults to buy?

Top kick scooters for adults

Lascoota Adult Scooter

What you need to know: This scooter is built for rough terrains and can be folded up quickly.

What you’ll love: No assembly required, so you can get the opportunity to use it quicker. There’s an adjustable handlebar so that you can adjust the height of the bar.

What you should consider: The folding mechanism requires a bit of effort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kick scooters for adults for money

WeSkate Big Wheels Scooter for Adults/Teens

What you need to know: The dual shock-absorbing system for this will help keep your scooter stable, especially in bumpy terrains.

What you’ll love: There are both front and back suspensions, helping stabilize your rides. The folding mechanism is quick and easy for when you need to open and close in a pinch.

What you should consider: Some buyers have claimed a flimsy feel to riding this scooter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Besrey Kick Scooter

What you need to know: With two different braking systems, you’ll be able to stop and slow down this sturdy scooter easily.

What you’ll love: It features a hand and rear-wheel brake, giving you different options. The shoulder strap allows you to carry the scooter in different ways when folded.

What you should consider: The scooter can be difficult to close at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

