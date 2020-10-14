Bethlehem Steel gets $35M for cleanup

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–One of Western New York’s largest industrial sites where Bethlehem Steel once stood, will receive a 35-million dollar cleanup.

The two companies that own the site, and the environmental liabilities of Bethlehem Steel will foot the bill.



The site went from one of the region’s largest employers to a quiet brown field, used recently as the backdrop to “A Quiet Place 2.”



Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced the cleanup Tuesday.She hopes the cleanup will help restart the economic engines for Lackawanna.



“This is a transformative project. It’s going to put people to work, something in a pandemic you want to make sure occurs because we also suffered a lot of job loss in our area, so, as part of the cleanup, remediation, bringing back the property and also making it pristine for future businesses as well as public assets.”



The cleanup will also allow public access to parts of the waterfront in Lackawanna, for the first time in more than a century.