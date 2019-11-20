Better access to cancer treatment heading to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Residents in Niagara County fighting cancer will soon have better access to oncology services and treatment.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, along with representatives from the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, along with other organizations, made the announcement Wednesday.

Philanthropist and businessman Tom Golisano donated $1.5 million to help build the $2 million facility. Construction for the project started just a few weeks ago. It will transform the whole 4th floor of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Officials say the new facility will be open in the spring of 2020.