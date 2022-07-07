BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hit-and-run accident left a bicyclist seriously injured Thursday evening in South Buffalo.
A vehicle hit the bicyclist just after 10 p.m. at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue and sped away, according to Buffalo Police.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
