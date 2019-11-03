Big crowds turn out for one last visit ahead of Albright-Knox closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Albright-Knox closed its doors to the public at 5 p.m. on Sunday. They’ll stay closed for roughly the next two years as the museum undergoes a major overhaul.

But, before the museum closed, big crowds of Western New Yorkers made their way through the facility Sunday, getting in one last visit.

There was even a line at the entrance Sunday morning, a rare sight on any other weekend.

“I think there’s a brand new very broad audience that’s being reintroduced to the fact that there’s this gem in the city, and then of course when the construction takes place, they’re going to see the evolution of this amazing structure,” said Buffalo resident Gerald Meade as he was visiting the museum Sunday morning.

Susan Cozzi, of Cheektowaga, was among the first in the doors to see Anthony McCall’s “Dark Rooms: Solid Light” exhibition at the Albright-Knox Sunday morning. She said she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to see it with the closure looming.

“I’m like, ‘That’s it. I have to go. It’s the last day’ and I just wanted to make sure I got to see it before it closed,” she said.

The museum is set to reopen in about two years with a new name, Buffalo’s AKG, and a very new look. It will feature a transparent glass-fronted building along Elmwood and Iroquoi , underground parking, an education wing, and much more.

Museum visitors this weekend said they were very excited to see the changes ahead.

“The fact that they’re going to be enlarging the exhibition space by a third will allow so much more of the permanent collection to come out,” Meade pointed out.

Some of that permanent collection has already been put away, with walls emptied ahead of the closure for construction.

“It’s almost surreal to see this place in transition, with things being moved out, things we’ve been used to seeing here for a long time,” said Buffalo resident Seamus Gallivan, “and it’s exciting.”

And Albright-Knox reps say art aficionados can still get the art they need in their lives during the construction, through things like the Art Truck, which launched last month to offer workshops and activities for people of all ages and abilities.

“Art should be accessible and Albright-Knox has been making a lot of strides for that,” Gallivan said.

The museum will also host exhibitions and events at Albright-Knox Northland, a project space in Buffalo’s Northland Corridor. That is scheduled to open January 17, 2020.

Albright-Knox reps also say they’ll expand the Public Art Initiative during construction for the new AKG, bringing even more art to the city and county.