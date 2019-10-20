Big Defensive Performance Propels Bulls to 21-0 Shutout Over Akron

The University at Buffalo football team used an impressive defensive performance to earn their first MAC win of the season with the 21-0 shutout over Akron. The win was also UB’s first road win of 2019.

On their opening drive, Kyle Vantrease marched the Bulls 75 yards down the field on 14 plays. The drive was capped off by a two yard touchdown from Kevin Marks.

The Bulls would hold the 7-0 lead until late in the 3rd quarter, when Taylor Riggins sacked Akron quarterback Zach Gibson and forced one of the Bulls four fumbles on the afternoon. Ledarius Mack would scoop and score, taking the ball 35 yards to the house. UB would lead 14-0 headed into the fourth quarter.

Midway through the final quarter, Kadofi Wright would score the second defensive touchdown for the Bulls when he sacked Gibson, forced a fumble and fell on the ball in the end zone. UB’s defense finished the afternoon with two defensive touchdowns, forced four turnovers, 11 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. The Bulls held the Zips to just three rush yards on the afternoon.

Quarterback Kyle Vantrease was 14-23 with 65 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Wright finished with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Mack chipped in a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Wankeith Akin Jr. recorded his first interception late in the 4th to seal the victory for UB.

The Bulls move to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the MAC. They host Central Michigan Saturday, October 26th at 3:30pm.