Big Swing in Temps Heading into Tomorrow

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-supported government in Libya said in a statement Tuesday that it has suspended its participation in the military talks in Geneva following an attack on Tripoli's port, “until firm positions are taken (by the world powers) against Hifter and “the countries that support him.”

The country’s warring sides resumed U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva on Tuesday aimed at salvaging a fragile cease-fire in the North African country.