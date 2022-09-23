BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your chance to help the “angels of the sky” is back for another year!

BASH For Mercy Flight is returning to Riverworks for the third year. The largest camo party in Buffalo will be Saturday, September 24 at 7 PM. Guests can enjoy food, beverages, auctions, and a firework display over the water. Nerds Gone Wild and DJ Milk will be performing throughout the evening, as well.

Individual tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the door.

After more than 40 years of service, Mercy Flight has completed over 30,000 air missions and more than 10,000 ground missions.