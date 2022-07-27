WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced approval of legislation that will restore Delphi retiree pensions, benefitting thousands of workers.

The bill will restore pensions to thousands of Delphi retirees, including many former employees of the Lockport plant who lost their retirement savings.

In 2009, the Delphi Salaried Pension Plan, which covered more than 2,300 people in New York and over 20,000 nationwide, was terminated amidst bankruptcy proceedings. As a result, pension benefits were reduced by up to 70% for those employees. Under the new bill, the retirees will receive the full benefits they are owed.

Higgins was a cosponsor of the bill.

“These Delphi employees worked hard and dedicated themselves to the company only to have the retirement benefits they earned ripped away. A retirement that should have been comfortable and secure has been a fearful, financial nightmare for these workers. This long-overdue action reverses this inequity and makes many Delphi retirees and their families whole again,” Rep. Higgins said.

The bill will now be considered by the Senate, who has introduced a similar bipartisan bill.