Bill to fight social media addiction introduced in Senate

(WIVB) — A new bill introduced in the Senate aims to fight social media addiction.

Republican Josh Hawley introduced the legislation, called the “Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act.”

It would ban practices frequently used by top social networking sites to keep users engaged, like YouTube’s autoplay feature and Snapchat’s Snapstreaks.

The bill gives social media companies three months to end the practices. It would also require the creation of features that would let users set limits on time.

