Bills 2019 Roster Cuts

The Bills continue to trim their 2019 roster down to 53 players. In one of the most surprising moves of the day, the team released running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy ran for 3814 yards in Buffalo

McCoy ends his career as a Bill with 3,814 yards, 25 touchdowns, 175 receptions, 1,334 yards and five touchdowns.

Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson has been waved, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Jackson went 22/47 for 270 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his three preseason appearances.

Pelissero also reported that Ray-Ray McCloud was waived. Last season, McCloud had five catches for 36 yards in 10 games.

The Bills also released WR Duke Williams, according to ESPN beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques. Williams appeared in all four preseason games, with eight receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerback Lafayette Pitts has also been released, according to Louis-Jacques.

Cornerback Captian Munnerlyn has also been released, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Munnerlyn was brought in during training camp, and had ties to McDermott from his days with Carolina.

Running back Marcus Murphy was also reportedly let go. In his two seasons with the Bills, Murphy rushed for 291 yards in 12 appearances. Murphy returned a punt for a 79 yard touchdown in the preseason finale against the Vikings.

Former University at Buffalo cornerback Cam Lewis was released, according to Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino. Lewis had shown promise and earned high praise from McDermott during the preseason, but was battling a concussion through the second half of the preseason.