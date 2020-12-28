Bills 2021 schedule includes visits to Kansas City, New Orleans and Tampa Bay

An NFL football and a Buffalo Bills helmet sit on the field during warmups before an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s the end of the 2020 season, but it’s never too early to start looking into next year.

Sunday the Bills released a portion of their 2021 calendar. No word on when they’ll face each team, but fans do know who the Bills will be facing next year and it’s not going to be an easy schedule.

Aside from division opponents, their home stay includes matchups with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their away schedule though looks to be incredibly difficult. They have road games against Drew Brees and the Saints, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Derrick Henry and the Titans and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. This to go along with their division schedule, and the Jacksonville Jaguars who could draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason.

Their non-divisional opponents include at least five current playoff teams with a combined record of 81-68 as of week 16.