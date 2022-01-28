Bills and Sabres announce “Better Together” fundraiser for Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Sabres are partnering up to help people in need.

The organizations announced their Better Together initiative, which lasts from this Monday Jan. 31, until Friday Feb. 4 as a way to kick off Black History Month.

The Bills and Sabres foundations are donation $120,000, which will be split between five local organizations that work to make sure families have access to food and fight food insecurity.

“This pandemic has impacted everybody, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people who never thought they would worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said President of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, Rich Jureller. “We want to be there to support these organizations who are really on the ground everyday.”

The foundations are also asking for the community’s help giving back. Starting Monday, Western New Yorkers can make an online donation. Everyone who donates will get a Better Together pin, designed by local Black artist Edreys Wajed, and anyone who donates $35 or more will get a tote as well.

“We’ve seen our fans time and time again come through for this community,” said Executive Director of the Buffalo Bills Foundation, Michelle Roberts. “We know these are all great causes that we want to support and encourage our fans to do so as well.”

Perry’s Ice Cream is partnering with the two foundations for this fundraiser, and will match the first $20,000 in online donations. This is thanks to the money the company made through sales of their “Let’s Dough Buffalo” ice cream.

“These five Buffalo centric organizations are doing amazing work in our community fighting food insecurity and Perry’s is honored to support their important cause,” said Perry’s Vice President of Strategic Branding, Gayle Perry Denning.

The five organizations the Better Together initiative will help are as follows: