Bills Backers in Pittsburgh

(WIVB)–It will be a prime-time battle between the two-top wild card teams in the AFC when Buffalo takes on the Steelers!



Many fans have already taken the three and a half hour trip to the Steel City for this game and Saturday, like President of the Pittsburgh Bills Backers Keriann Didier. She says there’s a lot of excitement that the team could clinch a playoff spot Sunday night.



“Everyone’s nerves are a little high at the same time because we have such a national audience on us. But, we’re mostly excited. We’re excited to clinch the playoff spot in our hometown. Our backers home town, and we’re just excited to have everyone in and show everyone what the mafia is all about. And it’s not just about breaking tables. It’s about family and cohesiveness and we just want to celebrate together.”

The Pittsburgh Bills Backers chapter has more than 12-hundred members.