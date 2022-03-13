BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another Bills receiver is coming back to Buffalo. Sunday, the team announced that Isaiah McKenzie is returning to the Bills on a two-year contract.

McKenzie’s spent the last four seasons in Buffalo, mainly as a special teams threat. Last year, he had 15 kickoff returns of 20 yards or more, and two returns of 40-plus yards. His longest return was 75 yards

While statistically he had his worst season as a Bills receiver last year, he stepped up in a key game when Buffalo needed him. McKenzie became a much bigger part of the offense against the New England Patriots with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis unavailable.

During that Week 16 game on the road at the division rival Patriots, McKenzie led the team with 125 yards and a touchdown. It helped the Bills pick up a crucial win late in the season.

McKenzie becomes the second receiver re-signed by the Bills. Jake Kumerow signed a one-year deal earlier in the week.