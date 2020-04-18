Bills continuity is key during these uncertain times

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Consistency and continuity are extremely important to the success of teams in the NFL from coaching staff, players, system, the list goes on and on. And while it’s hard to maintain from year to year with the natural changes that happen in the league, the Bills are in a good spot when it comes to that heading into the 2020 season.

It’s especially important during these uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the cohesiveness that teams have from year to year helps with success no doubt especially with the lack of practice we’re going to get this spring. You know we’re not learning a new system, we don’t have a super young quarterback or all these changes. Really our whole offense is coming back too,” Bills quarterback Matt Barkley said.

The major and most notable change to the Bills offense is the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“And to have a veteran like [Stefon] Diggs come in to be able to plug and play who knows ball and we can kind of explain it to him easy rather than a rookie who has to get used to the league and all that stuff,” Barkley explained.

Which is exactly why GM Brandon Beane made the trade he did, giving up this year’s first round pick to acquire Diggs. He wanted a guy who could come in and make an impact from day one rather than getting a rookie up to speed which would take time.

The Bills are still buzzing about the addition of Stefon Diggs given his ability to make big time plays and how he'll help take some of the pressure off not only their other WRs but Josh Allen as well.



Diggs is the proven, legitimate number one wide receiver the Bills were searching for and the team can’t stop buzzing about Josh Allen’s latest weapon. With Diggs now in the mix he’ll not only take some of the pressure off other receivers but also Allen.

“One stat I saw was that out of contested catches and I don’t know if it was last year or over the last couple years he was number one or top two in contested catches in the league. I love that, just the aggressiveness, going up and getting it just kind of helping you out right when it’s not a perfect throw but he can still go up and make a play,” Barkley said.

“So adding him to the mix to free up Smoke and Cole [Beasley] I think is going to be tremendous for our offense and it’s going to help Josh out a lot. It’s going to be hard to game plan I think, you know who do you pick to stop? It’s going to be interesting.”

And just because the Bills added Diggs, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t take a wide receiver in the draft. It just doesn’t need to be their top priority anymore.

Speaking of the draft, we’ll finally have new, sports-related content on TV! And because of that, some players might be paying more attention this year but also to get a first look at their new teammates.

“I’m interested to see what the Bills do, who we add because we had young guys play a lot for us this year and so you never know who can help a team out. So always getting an early intro to those guys, welcoming them to the team on social media or whatever it is I think is important,” Barkley said.

Matt Barkley says (and I think everyone agrees) it's going to be weird seeing Tom Brady in a Bucs jersey.



Also catching up with Barkley, we had to talk about the biggest departure from the AFC East with Tom Brady leaving New England and going to Tampa.

“It’s kind of like a changing of the guard almost because pretty much my whole football life that I’ve known in the NFL he’s been with the Pats so to have a change there is going to be very different but I’m kind of happy about it,” Barkley laughed.

But just as Beane mentioned a few weeks ago, it’s funny some people are writing off the Patriots.

“The road is still through Bill Belichick even though Brady’s not there. He’s still one of the most prolific coaches in NFL history so he’ll find a way like always. You know I heard what Brandon said and I loved it. I mean we still have to prove ourselves, we haven’t beaten them yet. Just because on paper they lose a player we still have to show up on game day so we haven’t proven it until we do,” Barkley explained.