Bills: Covid-safe game viewing, local venues get creative with seating

Buffalo Riverworks and The Stage in Williamsville have repurposed portions of their businesses to give customers and Bills fans a covid-safe place to watch the game on Tuesday.

Riverworks has changed its entertainment area, which is usually used for roller derby and concerts, into a seating area and an indoor patio.

“We’re geared up and getting ready for the bills game tomorrow. But what we’ve decided to do this year, was rather than put all the patio furniture away for the winter in storage, we decided to get a little creative and create this indoor patio scene in there,” said Bill Casale, General Manager Pearl Street Properties and Buffalo Riverworks. “So we have the turf, we have all the patio furniture, we have some patio lights. Just to give people the feeling of being outside and enjoying a little bit more of summer trying to extend the season a little bit.”

When it comes to spacing and social distancing, Riverworks manager says that’s not a problem, because they have plenty of space.

“So we definitely have the benefit of spreading things out, everything is well over 6 feet a part, so we practice extreme safety, social distancing, we have sanitize stations all over the facility, all of our employees wear masks, etc. so we’re meeting all the guidelines,” he said.

Another venue that usually hosts concerts and events is The Stage in Williamsville. Management there says they’ve turned their popular dance floor into a dining area

“We just went through remodeling of our floor plan,” said Linnea Ryer bar manager. “So we have tables set up, for parties of 4 all the way up to 10.”