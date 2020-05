Ed Oliver, a defensive tackle on the Buffalo Bills, was arrested early Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Texas.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Oliver was charged with DWI and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Oliver was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point,” The Buffalo Bills said in a statement.