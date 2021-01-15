Bills fans are flocking to the barbershop to show their team pride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Everywhere you look, the Queen City and her suburbs are decorated with Bills pride.

There’s the “Josh Allentown” banner at the Allen Street/Elmwood Avenue intersection.

A giant banner “selfie station” has been set up outside Buffalo City Hall.

And a new “Josh Allen Way” sign has been put up on Allen Street in the Village of Lancaster.

Bills fans are also showing their team pride through haircuts and nails.

Courtesy Markie Zastrow

Markie Zastrow, of Cut & Edge 716 in Tonawanda, said that he usually gets some requests for Bills logos during the regular season, but the demand is up now the team is in the playoffs.

“I usually get maybe one or two a week, but since the playoffs I’ve been getting a lot more- I’d say five to six per day.”

Elizabeth Dugan, who owns Salon Elizabeth in Elma, has seen clients come in asking for Bills colors in their hair and on their nails.

PHOTO: Elizabeth Dugan

She created this game-worthy look, and nail artist Mallory did Bills-themed manicures, complete with footballs and Zubaz designs.

District Barber Shop (Seneca Street, Buffalo) owner Paul Laurie, has crafted several Buffalo Bills-themed designs on clients’ heads this season.

He also did this curious design for a client. If it looks familiar, it’s the “Bills logo” that Bills QB Josh Allen doodled as a first-round draft pick in 2018.

Do you have a Bills-inspired haircut, nails, or a tattoo? Send them to us at reportit@wivb.com.