Bills fans book their tickets to head from Buffalo to Kansas City for playoff game

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans are hitting the road this week and are heading to Kansas City to watch the team take on the Chiefs. Fans say they want to flood Arrowhead Stadium with a sea of Blue.

“We need to bring the noise for those boys this week. We really need to be in there and just letting them know that we’re there,” said Kristen Kimmick, who’s the president of Mafia Babes. “The more noise we can bring, the more problems we can cause for Kansas City.”

Kimmick is hoping to take over Kansas City with other Bills fans this weekend for Sunday night’s matchup.

“There’s some unfinished business that we’ve got left as Bills fans inside that stadium,” she said. “I was not going to miss the opportunity to head back there again.”

Fans have their plane tickets booked and are ready to fly or drive down to Missouri.

“I have a really good feeling that the Bills are going to go to the super bowl this year and I’d like to go to Kansas City just to see that stadium and why not go when the bills are going to be playing?” Said Bills fan Denny Angelo, who’s driving from Buffalo to the stadium later in the week.

“I feel like this really is our season so if this is our season and we do go all the way, I don’t want to be the guy who misses that live opportunity you know,” said Bills fan Jake Knott, who booked his plane ticket to Kansas City a half hour after the Chiefs beat the Steelers.

Tickets to the game range from $150 to $700 depending on where you sit.

“I might go broke doing it but it’s worth it,” Knott said. “I genuinely enjoy traveling to other cities and different places already so the Bills gives me a good excuse to go and do that.”