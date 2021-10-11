Bills fans buzzing after their team ‘beat the best’ in Kansas City

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Although it’s only the beginning of the regular season, Buffalo Bills fans are looking well into the playoffs after the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 on Sunday night. It was the first time the Bills had beaten the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs quarterback.

“It’s the Chiefs, you know, we took them down,” said Patrick Vogel, who was buying Bills merchandise at the Bill Store in Orchard Park.” “To be the best you have to beat the best and even though it’s not a big game in the sense of its not the playoffs, yet you know it just proves we can do it and we can do it again if we need to.”

The game was delayed by more than hour at halftime due to lightning and when it resumed, Michelle Szatko wasn’t sure if it might re-energize the Chiefs. “But boy the Bills just handed it to them like . It was phenomenal. Josh Allen , the way he jumped over that football player and how everyone just came together for this game, it was phenomenal.”

Hundreds of Bills fans were the last fans standing in the rain at Arrowhead Stadium. Julie Pezzimenti of North Buffalo made the thousand mile trip. “We sat in front of Star Lotulelei’s family and we were talking with them and so by the time the end of the game comes, the guys on the bench are waving their hands and everyone’s yelling and the signs are there and I had my flag and I mean it was just awesome.”

Hours after the game, fans watched the big win from the street party on Chippewa, dozens of fans turned out at the airport to welcome the team home at 5am.