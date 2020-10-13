Bills fans finding creative ways to watch Tuesday’s game

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Bills fans hoping to head down to Tennessee to cheer for the team in person changed their minds after the recent scheduling woes.

Although the Titans are allowing more than 8,600 fans inside Nissan Stadium, many decided against traveling after the what ifs and back and forth whether the game would still be on.

Nick Giammusso is the president of VIP Tix, an organization that allows people to buy and sell tickets to events like football games. He says just a few weeks ago people were contacting him to head to Nashville.

“It seems like just a few weeks ago we were getting a lot of calls, fielding a lot of calls, and then with the uncertainty of the date, things just kind of leveled off,” Giammusso told News 4.

But Bills fans still want to be able to watch the game while also staying safe, so they’re finding creative ways to cheer on the team.

People can head to Lockport and break out the charcoal grills and folding tables. The Transit Drive-In is allowing people to tailgate and stay for the game. Strict safety protocols will be in place, however, with parking at roughly 50-percent capacity.

“The game is going to be projected on the largest outdoor screen in New York State with the brightest projector in the world, and it’s going to be incredible,” said owner Rick Cohen. “All from the comfort of your car, or you can sit outside in lawn chairs, as long as you stay within your group and social distance, everyone will have a safe and fun time.”

