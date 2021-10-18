Bills fans gather to cheer on the team at the Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans looking for a unique way to watch Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans headed to the Transit Drive-In in Lockport to cheer on the team.

It might not be Nashville – or Nash-bill as many are now calling it- but some groups decided to come out to the game on the big screen.

Transit Drive-In owner Rick Cohen said they love having football fans at the drive-in.

“It’s a great experience, and we want to give people a place where they can go out, where it’s COVID-19 friendly and safe and they’re outdoors and there’s plenty of room for people to social distance,” Cohen said.

