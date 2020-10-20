Bills fans hope to see in-person games this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night marked yet another home game for the Buffalo Bills without a single fan allowed inside the stadium, forcing many to turn to local bars and taverns down the road to cheer on the team.

Last month Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would tour Bills Stadium to come up with a plan how to safely bring fans back, but there is still no clear timeline when that will happen. News 4 has made multiple attempts to ask the Governor’s office when this tour will happen, but we have yet to hear back.

Fans were especially frustrated for Monday’s match up against defending Superbowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, since many believed this would be the game people could cheer on the team in-person. Some even traveled from out of state in hopes to watch their beloved Bills from the stands.

And Bills fans aren’t the only ones feeling the harsh effects of not being allowed inside the stadium; restaurants that are typically packed on game day aren’t seeing the same crowd sizes.

“The Bills’ season makes up over a third of our yearly income,” explained Peggy Cerrone, who own’s O’Neill’s Stadium Inn with her husband. “As I’m driving here today passed the empty stadium, on the empty streets, to my almost-empty parking lot, it’s sad.”

But those we spoke with are optimistic and say they’re hoping the state will allow fans in the stands at least one game this season.

