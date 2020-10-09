Bills fans look ahead to Titans game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are used to sticking with their team through the ups and downs.

Which is why they’ve had no problem sticking by the Buffalo Bills’ side throughout these scheduling woes.

It was a week of back and forth before the league announced the Bills-Titans game would be pushed to Tuesday night. This decision comes after several Tennessee players tested positive for COVID-19.

This now leaves Bills Mafia with an open afternoon. Many we spoke with say they look forward to taking advantage of the nice fall weather, while others say old habits die hard, and they still plan to watch football all day.

Ultimately fans say no matter what, they’re preparing to cheer on their beloved team during this Tuesday’s game.

