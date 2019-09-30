Bills fans react to first loss of the season for the team

Bills and Patriots fans flooded New Era Field for the anticipated match up between the two teams.

“We were around a lot of Patriots fans and we showed them Buffalo is the city of good neighbors,” said Bills fan Dawn Coleman. “We’ve been having fun, enjoying ourselves and just having a good time.”

Sunday’s game would decide which team’s winning streak would come to an end, and it wasn’t good news for Bills fans.

“I’m not gonna lie, I came in here betting 50 dollars on the Bills winning this game plus 8, and I completely expected them to win that,” said Bills fan Austin Demar.

Several fans said they were impressed with how much a fight the bill put up against the Patriots.

“I’m really glad to see that they actually had a standing chance against them,” Demar said. “A lot of potential in the future.”

“It was a good game,” said Patriots fan Nick Pohl. “The Bills played good, the Patriots played good.”

Fans also said they were more concerned over the hit Bills Quarterback Josh Allen took on the field. Allen was pulled out of the game in the 4th quarter after a helmet to helmet hit.

“I really hope he makes it back,” Demar said. “I’m a big Josh Allen guy so I really hope he’s able to make it back and help the Bills team, help out the offense a little bit more.”

“I’m feeling a little sad, not because we lost the game agaisnt the Patriots, we were probably going to lose but Josh Allen going down, that’s the biggest lost,” said Bills fan Michael Mahoney.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Bills fans say they’re still hopeful for the rest of the season and will continue to stand by their team.

“That’s ok because we’re still Bills fans and we’re still going to route for our team regardless,” Coleman said.