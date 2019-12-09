Bills fans remain optimistic despite loss to the Baltimore Ravens

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Nobody feels the loss against the Baltimore Ravens more than the Bills Mafia.

“I’m super disappointed,” said Bills fan Deborah Bulera. “However, I’m not like giving up on the fact that Buffalo bills will do what they have to do and fight through and get to the point where they gotta be a winning team, we’re already winners.”

And win or lose, Bills fans support their team.

“We were at the edge of our seats, standing up, screaming, rooting for our team,” said Bills fan Angela Somerville. “Unfortunately they didn’t make it but we’re still going to root for them because we are die-hard Bills fans.”

The Bills have one of their best records in decades, but Sunday’s loss against the Ravens was anything but ideal.

“It takes a lot, we’ve been through a lot, we’ve lost a lot of games but finally we’re starting to win some ball games,” Bills fan Andrew Fairbrother said. “It’s good to see the city get repaid for a lot of support and loyalty.”

Fans say one thing this game showed was that despite this loss, the Bills are a team to watch out for.

“I thought it was a good game, we went out there and competed,” Fairbrother said. “We kinda proved to the rest of the league that we can play with anybody in this league and that when we make the playoffs we’re gonna have a chance.”

“We’re leaps and bounds beyond what we’ve been in the past years,” Bulera said. “Even though we lost today. It’s hard, it’s tough but I’m gonna go with it because we’re a winning team. Go Buffalo!”