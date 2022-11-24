BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of Bills Mafia are giving thanks to the Buffalo Bills, for creating what they hope will be a new holiday tradition… going to a Bills game on Thanksgiving.

“The fact that we play on thanksgiving now. It’s so cool that we get to travel, we have all these Bills fans and that we are a team that gets national recognition to be able to play on thanksgiving day it’s so great,” said Jessika Schreiber, who attended the game.

“It’s wild. There’s a huge tent for the fans of Buffalo tailgate,” said Kristen Kimmick. “Probably 1,500 people in here.”

“It’s Thanksgiving. What more can you ask? Good friends, football and thanksgiving in Detroit,” said Dave Kaprosch, who went to Detroit for the game. “It’s amazing. Where would you rather be than right here right now?”

Fans enjoyed turkey and stuffing as part of their tailgating experience. They say there’s nowhere else they’d rather be than with their Bills Mafia family on Thanksgiving.

“It feels like a home game. It does. There’s so many people here Bills Mafia showing out it’s like you know what, we left our families to come be with our massive families,” Kimmick said.

Kimmick is also the founder of Bills Mafia Babes. She has a goal this season to attend every Bills game, whether that’s home or away.