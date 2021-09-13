Bills food vendors cited for lack of mask compliance, but fans go mostly mask free

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) Erie County Department of Health sanitarians handed down citations to eight food facilities for lack of mask compliance during Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium. One of the vendors was cited again on a second inspection.

But photos and videos from inside the concourses at the stadium show most fans not abiding by the indoor mask rule and no indication that it was being enforced.

On Friday, the County Executive said he and other County officials would be “monitoring” the game and make decisions after that about future games. “We certainly want to enforce it as best as possible. I do know that the Bills organization takes it seriously but they also understand that there’s difficulties but all of their staff will be required to wear masks, all of the concession staff, all of the security staff will be required to wear masks just like our Sheriffs, and we’ll be monitoring it and make a decision that’s appropriate for future games,” said Poloncarz before Sunday’s game.

The Poloncarz administration did not indicate on Monday if there will be any change in enforcement.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan retweeted a photo of himself not wearing a mask in the concourse. It was originally posted by the Erie County GOP Committee, and Ryan writes; ‘Yup that’s me with my mask in my hand about to put it back on.’

The Bills games are monitored by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies, Vista Security Group and the Bills Guest Services ushers. News Four contacted all three entities Monday to ask if any of them approached fans and enforced the mask rules.

The Sheriff’s Office and Vista Security responded and indicated that it’s a question which would have be asked of the Buffalo Bills organization. The Bills have not responded.