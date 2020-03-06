Bills’ Harrison Phillips gets his Playmakers together for some fun

(WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills’ Harrison Phillips got his “playmakers” together on Friday night for a special event.

Kids in Phillips’ non-profit organization The Playmakers and their families got together at The BFLO Store in the Eastern Hills Mall for pizza and wings from Duff’s and to play a little kickball with the Bills DT.

Phillips also is getting behind the bar at Duff’s at 7 p.m. for a celebrity bartending fundraiser for The Playmakers.

Playmakers is an organization for kids with developmental differences and special needs.

Friday night was the seventh Playmakers event in Buffalo, Phillips said.

“I started working with Playmakers as a freshman in college- it was originally a program for at-risk youth,” Phillips explained. “When we got up to Buffalo, I just realized there was such a big need for this- I just felt like this was my calling, I learn so much from these kids.”

The Playmakers has an annual football camp at New Era Field, where kids learn some football skills- and have a lot of fun.

“It’s a fun day trying to teach some of those character values that come with sports,” Phillips said. “Those values were instilled in me at a young age, so I’m trying to give back to kids who might not have it without this organization.”

This year’s Playmakers Football Camp is May 16. Click here for more information.



