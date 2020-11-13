Bills Injury Report: November 12th

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida school district officials said a woman refused to wear a mask during a school board meeting on Tuesday, setting off a series of clashes with the board and even school police that led to her arrest.

Kari Turner, 40, was arrested in front of her daughter outside the Pinellas County School District Headquarters, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Video shared on Facebook shows Turner's daughter screaming "that's my mom!" as officers take her into custody.