Bills legend Andre Reed hosts game day watch party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills legend Andre Reed is giving back to Western New York,

The former wide receiver teamed up the giving project and several local businesses to create the ultimate game-day experience.



Reed hosted a watch party in Buffalo for one lucky fan, complete with pizza and wings. Money raised from the sweepstakes is going to benefit the Andre Reed Foundation and its efforts to build a second reading room at the Buffalo Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s important for me to share that message with them regardless of where they are, what color their skin is, how much money they have, that’s all thrown out the window. We’re all human beings we all deserve a chance, and we all need someone to inspire us to be the best we can be.”