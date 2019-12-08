Bills legend Doug Flutie returns for 20th anniversary Flutie Flakes release

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Bills quarterback was back at New Era field this Sunday for the first time in years.

He was recognized as the Bills Legend of the Game, and led the crowd in the Shout song before kick-off.

But Bills fans lined up hours before that to have the chance to meet him as he signed boxes of the newly-released 20th anniversary Flutie Flakes.

“Doug Flutie was my favorite player growing up as a kid,” said Brendan Winford, a Bills fan from Greenfield, New York, who stood in line to meet Flutie Sunday. “The ’98 season he had with us was awesome.”

1998 was the year Flutie Flakes were born. The frosted corn flakes cereal, created by PLB Sports, was wildly popular here in Western New York.

Two decades later, Flutie Flakes are back again.

“Never in a million years did we think 21 years later, we’d be selling Flutie Flakes,” said PLB Sports president Ty Ballou. “They will be out in Wegmans stores on Wednesday.”

On Sunday, inside the ADPRO Sports field house, the flat Flutie Flakes packaging was being sold for $40. The limited edition, numbered boxes were then signed by the Heisman Trophy winner and CFL Hall of Famer.

Fans who bought the flat boxes will be able to take their purchases to Wegmans on Wednesday when the Flutie Flakes cereal goes on sale to have their boxes filled.

All of the money raised through the sale of the newly-released Flutie Flakes and Flutie Flakes merchandise like T-shirts goes to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

Flutie and his wife started that foundation in honor of their son, who has the disorder.

Bills fans who met Flutie Sunday told News 4 they were happy to support the cause.

“Anything I can do to help out,” Winford said. “It just means everything.”

Fans were trying to get just about everything signed by Flutie while they had the chance, too. Some brought jerseys, trading cards, and even memorabilia from Flutie’s band.

Each also walked away with a signed Flutie Flakes box, which they had lined up to buy.

PLB Sports has worked with athletes for 25 years to create products like Flutie Flakes.

“We’re working currently with Patrick Mahomes. We’ve worked with Jim Kelly, a lot of players, but there’s no greater fans than Buffalo Bills fans,” Ballou said.

PLB Sports made 25,000 boxes of the 20th Anniversary Flutie Flakes.

Ballou says once they’re gone from Wegmans shelves, they’re likely gone for good.

You can also buy Flutie Flakes online here.